The 8.5-km elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line, running from Nhon to Cau Giay, started commercial operation on August 8.

In the first 15 days of the commercial operation, free rides are offered to all passengers.

Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line begins commercial operation

After that, the standard monthly fare will be VND200,000 (US$8). A 50 percent discount will be available for students and industrial workers.

The ticket will be VND140,000 for those purchasing group tickets of 30 or more. Single journey tickets will be priced at VND24,000, allowing unlimited travel for the day.

Tickets for travel between stations will range from VND8,000 to VND12,000. A day pass with unlimited rides costs VND24,000 . Meanwhile, free rides are still offered to children under six, revolution contributors and the elderly aged over 60 years old.

In the first three months, the opening time will be 5:30 a.m. and the closing time will be 10 p.m., with a train available every 10 minutes.

The Nhon - Hanoi Station metro line which runs from the outskirts of Hanoi into the inner city is expected to help reduce traffic congestion and pressure on buses on the same route.

The Hanoi Traffic Management and Operation Centre has completed a plan to increase connection between the metro line and buses. Along the metro line, there are 36 bus routes, two transit stations, and 32 bus stops including six on the Cau Giay - Nhon route, and 16 on the Nhon - Cau Giay route.

The metro line spans 12.5 km, with the elevated section covering 8.5 km and the underground section covering 4 km.

The metro project started in 2009 and was originally slated to be finished in 2015 but after delays and setbacks, it is expected for completion in 2027.

VNA