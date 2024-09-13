Nha Trang to pilot double-decker buses

The central coastal city of Nha Trang plans to pilot double-decker sightseeing buses to develop tourism within 12 months.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Office of the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province on September 12 announced that the locality has approved a 12-month pilot plan for a sightseeing double-decker bus service under a non-subsidized form based on a proposal from the provincial Department of Transport.

Accordingly, the Khanh Hoa Department of Transport will coordinate with relevant agencies and units, to carry out the procedures for surveying, evaluating, and announcing the opening of the routes, as well as selecting a transport company to operate the new service in accordance with the current regulations.

The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province has requested units and vehicles to meet environmental technical requirements and the Green Economy Plan's implementation roadmap of the province.

Previously, the West Pacific Investment & Travel Joint Stock Company proposed to offer two sightseeing bus routes using open-top single-decker buses to explore the city's tourist attractions.

As planned, the “City Tour” bus will run from the Nha Trang Oceanographic Institute and run along streets, buildings and relic sites, including Tran Phu, Tran Phu Bridge, Pham Van Dong, Bai Duong, Ton That Tung, Apr 2, Po Nagar Cham Towers, Xom Bong Bridge, Ha Ra Bridge, Victory Monument, Quang Trung, Yersin, Ma Vong, Oct 23, Long Son Pagoda, Hai Duc, Thai Nguyen, Nha Trang train station, Nha Trang Cathedral, Le Thanh Ton, Apr 2 Square.

The “Nha Trang Sight Seeing Tour” bus will run from the Thanh Nien (Youth) Park and run along streets, buildings, and relic sites, including Tran Phu, Tran Phu Bridge, Pham Van Dong, Bai Duong, Apr 2 Square.

The ticket prices are expected from VND75,000 (US$3) – VND250,000 (US$10) per passenger.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Kim Khanh