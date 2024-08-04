Nha Trang International Light Bay Festival 2024 ends

The Ever Glamor Nha Trang (EGN) 2024 (also known as Nha Trang International Light Bay Festival 2024) concluded in Nha Trang City of the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on the evening of August 3.

At the closing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The closing ceremony featured spectacular light shows with thousands of drones performed by teams of the UAE and France, along with music performances with the participation of local popular singers.

The French team’s light show with 1,000 drones depicted Wonders of the World, such as the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Great Sphinx of Giza, the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the Acropolis of Athens, the Great Wall of China, the Roman Colosseum and Ha Long Bay.

Eiffel Tower

The Roman Colosseum

China's Panda

Ha Long Bay

The UAE team, known as the "light wizards”, introduced its impressive magic effect light show with colorful laser lights cutting through the black night sky depicting the culture and history of Vietnam and Khanh Hoa Province combined with images of Dong Son bronze drum, lotus, Vietnamese mythical national bird, Lac bird.

Lotus

Vietnamese mythical national bird, Lac bird

At the festival, Khanh Hoa province set two world records for the “Largest light show on the world's wonders” and the "Largest light show featuring the Vietnamese mythical national bird, the Lac bird”.

Khanh Hoa province set two world records for the “Largest light show on the world's wonders” and the "Largest light show featuring the Vietnamese mythical national bird, the Lac bird”.

According to the Tourism Department of Khanh Hoa Province, the locality welcomed nearly 1,550,000 tourists during the festival. Of those, the number of international visitors was estimated at 395,000, while domestic tourists were 1,155,000. The average hotel room occupancy rate in Nha Trang City increased by more than 90 percent. The revenue from tourism activities was estimated at VND7,061.5 billion (US$280 million).

The festival garnered 50 million live-stream viewers on television channels and media platforms, attracted over 5 million individual interactions on social media platforms, and nearly 2,000 articles published in domestic and international newspapers and social media channels.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Kim Khanh