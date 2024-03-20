Nha Trang capitalizing on advantages for cruise tourism

The coastal city of Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa is continuing to refine related mechanisms and offer a variety of services meeting demand of those who come by sea.

The Seven Seas Explorer cruise ship docks in Nha Trang port. (Image: laodong.vn)

According to the provincial Department of Tourism, the beach city offers holidaymakers a short travel from the port to the central areas as well as numerous options for sightseeing and hands-on activities.

Tour operators noted that cruise tourism comes with a high-end customer segment with significant spending power. It also has very high expectations for services and tourism products. This reality necessitates ongoing efforts from Nha Trang authorities and businesses to improve infrastructure and service quality.

However, there is still much to be done in the future. For instance, most of these travellers only visit for the day without overnight stays. Additionally, local souvenirs and specialties remain lacking in distinctiveness and creativity.

Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, stated that Khanh Hoa identifies this group as one of the main sources for the industry in the future.

The authority has so far directed its units to intensify promotion campaigns, enhance the workforce quality, encourage localities and businesses to develop distinctive products, and promote eco-tourism models and local cultural experiences.

