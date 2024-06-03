Nha Trang among eight best beach destinations to retirees

A beautiful beach and high-quality healthcare services have made Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa one of the eight best coastal destinations for retirees, according to US magazine Travel+Leisure.

Nha Trang is one of the eight best coastal destinations for retirees. (Photo: SGGP)

Located about 400km northeast of Ho Chi Minh City and over 1,200km south of Hanoi, Nha Trang boasts a beautiful beach and an established expat community of about 4,000 people.

There are wet and dry seasons, with the latter running from January through August and the monsoon season spanning from September to December.

Travel Leisure said Betsy Burlingame, founder and president of Expat Exchange, described Nha Trang as a walkable city with reliable public transportation, vibrant nightlife, delicious cuisine, and abundant recreation opportunities, from parks to hiking and boating.

Other destinations on the list are Carlsbad, Beaufort, Falmouth, and Ponte Vedra in the US, Ambergris Caye in Belize, Quepos in Costa Rica, and Mazatlán in Mexico.

Vietnamplus