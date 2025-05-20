Nguyen Sinh Sac Memorial Site in Binh Duong Province commences

The People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Nguyen Sinh Sac Memorial Site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh’s father.

The memorial site is located in Phu Cuong Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province.

The commencement ceremony took place solemnly in celebration of the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025).

Delegates take a commemorative photo at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Among attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc along with incumbent and former leaders of the Binh Dương Provincial Party Committee and People’s Committee.

Delegates join the commencement ceremony.

The project will be built from 2025 to 2028, covering an area of approximately 3.6 hectares of land.

Perspective of Nguyen Sinh Sac Memorial Site, located in Binh Duong Province.

The work includes four main components: a worship hall and ceremonial house designed in the traditional Southern Vietnamese folk architectural style, an exhibition space illustrating the life and contributions of Nguyen Sinh Sac, a cultural plaza inspired by ancient Dong Son bronze drum patterns, and landscape and infrastructure development around the Hoi Khanh Pagoda area in Binh Duong Province. The area is the place where Nguyen Sinh Sac, the father of Ho Chi Minh, lived and worked for the longest time during his journey from his hometown, Nghe An Province to the South.

The total investment for the project is contributed by state budget and private sector capital.

Notably, the worship hall and ceremonial house component is funded by Becamex IDC Corporation, with an investment of over VND83 billion (US$3.2 million), while the remaining parts of the project will be financed through the state budget.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh emphasized that the project not only holds profound historical and cultural significance but also serves as a symbol of the traditional value of "remembering the source while drinking the water" meaning remembering the sacrifices and contributions of previous generations.



Additionally, it contributes to preserving the unique cultural identity of the Southeast land.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong