Nguyen Minh Hang holds Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed a decision to appoint a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nguyen Minh Hang, Assistant Minister cum Director of the Economic General Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ms.Hang was born in 1976 in the capital city of Hanoi. She earned a Bachelor's degree in International Relations at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and a Master's degree in International Relations in the United Kingdom.

The newly-appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs served as Deputy Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Minister Counselor, Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore; Deputy Head of the APEC 2017 National Secretariat; Acting Director and Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Assistant Minister cum Director of Economic General Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Her diplomatic career started in 2000. Ms. Hang held important positions associated with the process of international integration, multilateral diplomacy and economic diplomacy for the country’s development for many years.

Ms. Hang is a member of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU).