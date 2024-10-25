HCMC’s theme for Tet Holiday 2025 to present prosperous and happy country

The People's Committee of HCMC has approved the city’s theme for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday 2025 proposed by the municipal Culture – Sports Department.

Design of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2024

Accordingly, the People's Committee of the city has delegated relevant departments and units to implement contents and organize activities to celebrate the Tet holiday in accordance with the city's theme, “Non song gam hoa, vui xuan thai hoa” (A prosperous and happy country - a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year).

In addition, the municipal People's Committee has also agreed with the proposal of the Department of Culture and Sports on organizing Nguyen Hue Flower Street. As planned, the much-awaited annual flower show will have 40 miniature scenes and areas, and be divided into four sections, including “Tradition” at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1, “Solidarity” on the road section from Le Loi Street to Ton That Thiep Street, “Transformation” on the road section from Huynh Thuc Khang Street to Ngo Duc Ke Street, and the “Development” from Huynh Thuc Khang Street to Ngo Duc Ke Street.

The decoration works will focus on presenting the beauty of the country, the Vietnamese people, the vibrant and colorful life of the city, and HCMC’s development.



According to the Vietnamese Horoscope calendar, 2025 is the Year of the Snake which is chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh