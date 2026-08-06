Military Region 4 recovers 263 martyrs’ remains during 2025–2026 dry season

On August 5, the Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains under Military Region 4 held a conference to review the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains during the 2025–2026 dry season.

Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, presents certificates of merit to collectives for their outstanding achievements in the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains during the 2025–2026 dry season. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, attended the event.

During the 2025–2026 dry season, the Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains under Military Region 4, together with steering committees of provinces, cities and affiliated units, thoroughly implemented the objectives of the “500-Day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains” with strong determination and effective coordination.

As a result, the units recovered the remains of 263 martyrs, including 144 sets of remains in Laos and 119 within Vietnam.

Major General Le Van Trung, Deputy Political Commissar and Head of the Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains under Military Region 4, delivers remarks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Certificates of merit are presented to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, delegates reviewed the outcomes achieved, identified existing challenges and obstacles, analyzed their causes, drew lessons learned, and proposed a range of measures to further improve the effectiveness of search, recovery and identification efforts in the coming time.

The participating units pledged to fulfill all assigned targets and tasks, ensure the dignified handover, repatriation, memorial services and burial of recovered martyrs’ remains, and complete the collection of DNA samples, digitization of records, and transfer of samples from unidentified martyrs’ remains at cemeteries across Military Region 4 in accordance with the approved plan.

On the occasion, the Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains under Military Region 4 presented certificates of merit to 13 collectives and 27 individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains during the 2025–2026 dry season.

By Duong Quang, Hoang Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh