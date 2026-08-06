Dong Nai City targets completion of DT25C road project by October 2026

Authorities in Dong Nai City have ordered contractors to accelerate construction of the DT25C provincial road and the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 projects.

Authorities in Dong Nai City have ordered contractors to accelerate construction of the DT25C provincial road and the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 projects, aiming to complete the DT25C route in October 2026 to synchronize with the T1 road connecting to Long Thanh International Airport.

Deputy Secretary of the Dong Nai City Party Committee Vo Tan Duc recently inspected the construction progress of the DT25C provincial road, also known as Nguyen Ai Quoc Street, and the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 section passing through the city.

The end of DT25C Road is about four kilometers from Gate No. 1 of Long Thanh International Airport, providing direct access to the airport. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Dong Nai City Construction Investment Project Management Board, the DT25C project has reached 64 percent of its contracted construction volume.

More than two kilometers of the roadside drainage system have been completed, while approximately 1.1 kilometers of the main route have been paved with two layers of asphalt concrete.

Bridge construction is also progressing, with contractors working on foundations, piers, abutments and cross beams.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project has achieved 74 percent of its contracted construction value. However, several land clearance issues remain at the interchange with Huong Lo 19 in Phuoc An Commune.

The two projects are expected to play a key role in urban development, transport infrastructure and logistics in the Nhon Trach–Long Thanh area. Authorities have instructed contractors to increase construction to three shifts and four work teams per day to accelerate progress.

The DT25C project must be completed by October 2026 to ensure seamless connectivity to the T1 access road linking to Long Thanh International Airport.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong