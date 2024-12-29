New volcanic cave discovered in Dak Nong UNESCO Global Geopark

Experts have surveyed and found a new volcanic cave in Dak Nong UNESCO Global Geopark, announced the Investment Promotion and Business Support Center and the Management of Dak Nong Geological Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.

A sinkhole in the new cave

According to a group of experts, including Dr. La The Phuc, Deputy Director of the Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources Research, and cave expert Luong Thi Tut, the new cave is located about 1,800 meters northeast of Nam B'Lang Volcano, part of UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark, in Krong No District, Dak Nong Province.

The cave features many unique formations, such as sinkholes similar to Cave C7, the length similar to Cave C9, and a cave entrance overlooking a landscape that resembles Cave C8.

This discovery not only affirms the efforts of the scientists but also provides a driving force for Dak Nong Province to continue promoting its tourism potential, attracting investors and domestic and international tourists.

