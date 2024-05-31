New TV Series Ultraman to be broadcasted in Vietnam

The new TV series Ultraman Arc - a superhero series that was first aired in Japan in 1966, is now exclusively broadcast in Vietnam on the FPT Play app.

Under an agreement between the Ultraman producer - Tsuburaya Productions Company - and FPT Play, FPT Play will start airing the series Ultraman including Ultraman Z, Ultraman Trigger, Ultraman Decker, Ultraman Blazar và Ultraman Arc from June 1.

They are five of the most notable titles of the new Ultraman series which were produced from 2019 to now.

Among the Ultraman installments that are gradually being released, the most noteworthy is Ultraman Arc. The film is scheduled to be released on July 6th, to commemorate the fifteenth anniversary of Ultraman Zero, the predecessor of the new generation Ultraman series.

According to information from Tsuburaya Productions, Vietnam is one of many countries that will be screening the latest installment of Ultraman.

Released nearly 60 years ago, Ultraman is a long-running Tokusatsu series from the Land of the Rising Sun. The kyodai hero is a keystone of Japanese pop culture. Transforming giants prone to wrestling monsters and fighting the good fight have been a staple on Japan’s television screens and the world since the mid-‘60s.

In Vietnam, this series began to emerge as a phenomenon in the 90s and was known by the common name Electro-optical Superman.

Since then, the number of fans of the series has continued to increase. Contrary to that reality, domestic audiences have not yet had the opportunity to officially watch any Ultraman series on licensed entertainment platforms.

An FPT Play representative said that this is the largest superhero movie franchise this unit has ever shown. This cooperation aims to give users the opportunity to access more unique content that has never appeared in the Vietnamese market.

The episodes will be shown with both subtitles and Vietnamese dubbing.

By Hai Duy – Translated By Anh Quan