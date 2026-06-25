New Resolution aims to accelerate utilization of surplus public buildings, land

The Government has promulgated Resolution No. 31/2026/NQ-CP to accelerate the management and utilization of surplus public properties generated by administrative reorganization.

Under the resolution, chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees are granted full authority to decide on the management and utilization of surplus buildings and land within their jurisdictions. This includes properties assigned to local housing management and business organizations, as well as assets previously managed by central government agencies that have been transferred to local authorities or reclaimed by them for management and disposal.

The resolution aims to ensure that these assets are used effectively in support of local socio-economic development objectives.

Notably, local housing management and business organizations may utilize surplus properties even if land-use right certificates have not yet been issued or have been lost. In addition, such properties are exempt from requirements related to conformity with land-use plans, urban planning and rural planning regulations.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Housing management and business organizations are authorized to proactively develop plans for managing and utilizing the properties under their control. Once approved by the chairperson of the relevant People’s Committee, the organizations may move forward with implementation without having to prepare, amend or supplement additional plans, helping expedite the utilization of the properties.

Properties managed by these organizations may be leased through publicly posted pricing or competitive bidding procedures in accordance with applicable regulations.

The resolution also authorizes housing management organizations to terminate lease agreements and recover properties if tenants violate regulations on national security, national defense or environmental protection.

The maximum lease term is set at ten years. Lease agreements may be renewed indefinitely, provided tenants continue to satisfy the applicable requirements.

The resolution took effect on June 24, 2026, and will remain valid for five years.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong