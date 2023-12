Starting from January 1, 2024, the issuance of licenses for the export and import of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) will be conducted in accordance with the Government’s Decree No. 06/2022/ND-CP dated January 7, 2022.

The headquarters of Ministry of Industry and Trade (Photo: VNA)

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Export and Import Department, HFCs, composed of hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon, serve practical purposes in pharmaceuticals, food, refrigeration, and firefighting sectors

According to the Government’s Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP dated April 8, 2023, the department is set to issue HFCs export and import licenses to merchants in line with Circular No. 05/2020/TT-BCT until December 31, 2023.

Vietnamplus