New regulations fuel driver's license renewal rush

The past few days have witnessed a dramatic spike in applications for new and renewed driver's licenses, resulting in overwhelming congestion at processing centers in major cities like Hanoi, HCMC.

People are waiting at the Driver’s License Management and Examination Center from early morning for driver’s license renewals (Photo: SGGP)

A visit to the Driver’s License Management and Examination Center (located on Ly Chinh Thang Street of District 3, HCMC) yesterday revealed long lines forming before dawn. A large crowd gathered early, awaiting their turn to receive a queue number for license renewals. Staff members used loudspeakers to provide ongoing instructions regarding necessary procedures.

Hoang Van Tuan from Binh Thanh District explained that he had registered via the hotline two months prior (December 20, 2024) and was assigned an appointment on February 17. Despite arriving punctually, he faced a considerable wait before processing his application and remains uncertain about the timeline for receiving his renewed license.

Tien Bo Transportation Technical School (Tan Phu District) also saw hundreds of weary applicants waiting yesterday morning. T.V. Thi, a resident of District 4, reported queuing since 6:00 a.m. “My license expires in just two weeks, so I have to expedite the renewal to avoid any disruption to my driving career”, he explained.

At the Hanoi Department of Transport’s one-stop-shop at 16 Cao Ba Quat Street in Ba Dinh District, a large crowd had gathered by early morning for driver’s license renewals. Many individuals reported that only those arriving exceptionally early could secure a queue number, with latecomers being turned away due to capacity constraints.

Due to limited space, applicants were forced to park on the street and stand in long, patiently waiting lines. Faced with immense demand, the Department of Transport prioritized renewals for licenses nearing expiration. The Hanoi Department of Transport’s renewal process will continue until February 18, after which responsibility will transfer to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Hundreds of people are waiting at Tien Bo Transportation Vocational School for driver’s license renewals (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Principal Tran Thi Bich Thao of Tien Bo Transportation Vocational School informed that the school processes approximately 500-600 applications daily, with peak days reaching 700, necessitating extended work hours until 8:00 p.m.

“The surge in applications is partly attributable to Circular 35/2024/TT-BGTVT, which stipulates that, from January 1, 2025, any driver’s license overdue by even a single day will require a retake of the theory test. This has prompted many individuals to proactively renew their licenses. Some are even renewing licenses with considerable time remaining, sometimes six months to a year”, Vice Principal Bich Thao noted.

In response to the overwhelming demand, Tien Bo Transportation Vocational School, starting February 17, began prioritizing applications for licenses nearing expiration. Applicants with longer validity periods are advised to return at a later date to alleviate the current strain on resources.

Deputy Director Bui Hoa An of the HCMC Department of Transport reported that the city currently has a backlog of approximately 160,000 driver’s licenses awaiting processing from December 1, 2024 to the end of February 2025, encompassing both new and renewed licenses. This backlog is due to a shortage of license blanks and printing materials. The department is diligently working to process received applications, prioritizing near-term expirations in March to protect citizens’ driving privileges.

“Individuals whose licenses are not yet expired can continue using them without immediate renewal. The adjusted workflow within the responsible department is proceeding smoothly, without complications. Therefore, citizens need not be overly concerned or feel pressured to apply for renewals at this time”, Deputy Director Bui Hoa An advised.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam