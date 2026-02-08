State President, OVs offer incense at Ly Thai To Monument, Ngoc Son Temple

The State President, his spouse and the delegates respectfully offered incense in remembrance of King Ly Thai To and the forebears who built and defended Thang Long – Hanoi over a thousand years of history.

The State President, his spouse and the delegates respectfully offered incense in remembrance of King Ly Thai To and the forebears who built and defended Thang Long – Hanoi over a thousand years of history, as well as safeguarded the nation and enriched its invaluable cultural and historical heritage.

State President Luong Cuong offers incense at Ly Thai Tho Monument in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse, along with representatives from ministries, agencies and the Hanoi authorities, and 100 overseas Vietnamese (OVs), held an incense-offering ceremony at the statue of King Ly Thai To and Ngoc Son Temple in downtown Hanoi in the morning of February 8 (the 20th day of the final lunar month of the Year of the Snake).

The ceremony, part of the annual Homeland Spring 2026 programme, jointly organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hanoi People’s Committee, aims to continue to spread the message of great national unity, affirming that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and have consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.

It demonstrates the Party and State’s affection and attention to the Vietnamese community abroad, promoting patriotism, encouraging them to preserve Vietnam’s cultural identity, traditions and language, fostering confidence and inspiring aspirations to contribute to the country’s sustainable development in the new era.

The President, his spouse and the delegates respectfully offered incense in remembrance of King Ly Thai To and the forebears who built and defended Thang Long – Hanoi over a thousand years of history, as well as safeguarded the nation and enriched its invaluable cultural and historical heritage.

They prayed for national peace and prosperity, and for Vietnam to enter a new era of development with greater breakthroughs toward peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civility, and happiness.

The tribute continued with a symbolic carp release at Hoan Kiem lake. This ritual, performed just days ahead of the 23rd day of the last lunar month – the traditional day for sending the Kitchen Gods to heaven, symbolised the carp leaping over the dragon's gate, a metaphor for perseverance and ambition leading to growth and success.

In a warm and joyful atmosphere, celebrating the Party and welcoming the Lunar New Year, President Luong Cuong and his wife talked with overseas Vietnamese about their work and daily lives. The President expressed his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese communities worldwide for their affection toward the homeland and extended his best wishes for a new year of peace, prosperity, and success.

Earlier, the overseas Vietnamese delegation paid tribute at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and laid wreaths at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street in Hanoi.

As scheduled, in the evening of the same day, President Luong Cuong will extend New Year greetings to OVs and ceremonially beat the drum to inaugurate the Homeland Spring 2026 at the National Convention Center.

With the theme “Vietnam’s Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” the Spring Homeland 2026 program takes place from February 6 to 9 (the 19th to 22nd days of the twelfth lunar month of the Year of the Snake) in Hanoi, with activities connecting to Ninh Binh province. This dual-location format, linking two destinations with deep cultural roots in a single journey, is a distinctive feature that reflects respect for historical values and confidence in Vietnam’s development potential in the new era. The event is expected to welcome around 1,500 OV delegates and their relatives.

VNA