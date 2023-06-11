New heat waves continue descending North region: Weathermen

Weathermen forecast partial thunderstorms will hit the South in the afternoon and evening while new heat waves are descending the North until the end of June.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, there were scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Central Highlands and the South yesterday night and the early morning of June 11. Some places saw heavy rains.

Some places had more than 30mm of rain such as Dak Ha and Ia Dom in the Central Highlands Province of Kon Tum with 38mm and 33mm respectively, Ia Khai in the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai with 31mm, Commune 8 in the Mekong Delta Province of Bac Lieu 50mm, Thanh Tri 8 in the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang with 46mm.

The meteorological agency forecasts that on June 11th and tonight, the Central Highlands and the South will have showers and rains accompanied by thunderstorms in some districts.

There were heavy rains with a common amount of 15-30mm, and over 50mm in some places. Weather forecasters said that thunderstorms will accompany with tornado, lightning, hail and strong winds.

Elsewhere in the North, the heat wave is returning. The relative humidity is common from 45 percent-60 percent.

The Northeast region, the western mountainous region from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien - Hue yesterday expeienced hot weather with the highest daily temperature of 35-37 Celsius degrees. Some provinces had high temperatures such as Yen Bai at 38 Celsius degrees, Cao Bang at 37.7 Celsius degrees, Phu Ho in Phu Tho Province at 37.6 Celsius degrees, Ha Dong at 37.2 Celsius degrees, Tay Hieu in Nghe An Province at 37.3 Celsius degrees.

According to weathermen, Thanh Hoa Province to Quang Ngai Province willcontinue to be hot with the highest temperature of 35-37 Celsius degrees or more while the common humidity will be from 45 percent to 60 percent.

The meteorological agency warned that the heat wave from Nghe An Province to Quang Ngai Province will continue for many days. On hot sunny days, thunderstorms, lightning, hail and strong winds are likely to hit the Central region in the evening in the mountains.