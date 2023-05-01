New expressways boosting tourism nationwide

The launch of two new expressways of Mai Son – National Highway No.45 and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay lately has breathed new life to tourist destinations associated with them.



Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway opened for traffic a few days ago, leading to bustling tourism activities in Binh Thuan Province from then to the end of the National Tourism Year 2023. Nguyen Vinh Hoa from HCMC shared that his family planned for the holiday trip to Binh Thuan Province a month ago. It now takes them around two hours to reach the destination, instead of 4-5 hours like before.

Most resorts and hotels in Phan Thiet – Mui Ne such as Movenpick Resort Phan Thiet and Radisson Resort Phan Thiet have been full these days. They were booked a month in advance. Thousands of tourists from HCMC, Binh Duong Province, Dong Nai Province, and other Southwest provinces are happily pouring to the sea of Hon Rom – Mui Ne to enjoy their holiday.

Particularly, the quantity of tourists to Phu Quy Island has seen a significant rise. It is estimated that during this 5-day holiday, the island will welcome more than 10,000 people (a third of the population there).

Other tourist attractions in Dong Nai Province like Chua Chan Mountain (Xuan Loc District), Buu Long, Thien Tam (Bien Hoa City), Suoi Mo, Cat Tien National Park (Tan Phu District), Bo Cap Vang (Nhon Trach District) also serve an increasing number of visitors.

The traffic on National Highway No.1 passing Dong Nai Province is mild, with less congestion at infamous locations of Vung Tau Intersection (Bien Hoa City), Tri An T-junction and Trang Bom Intersection (Trang Bom District). Thanks to Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway, it now takes about one hour for a car to move from Bien Hoa City to Xuan Loc District, a third of the usual time.

Similarly, Mai Son – National Highway No.45 Expressway opened for traffic a few days ago, creating favorable conditions for tourists to visit the world cultural heritage Ho Dynasty Citadel (Vinh Loc District of Thanh Hoa Province). Other nearby attractions like Lam Kinh relic area, Cam Luong magical fish stream, Pu Luong forest, Sam Son beach (Sam Son City), Hai Hoa (Nghi Son Town), Hai Tien and Hoang Truong (Hoang Hoa District) have also welcomed a large quantity of holidaymakers.

Yesterday, the volume of traffic on this new expressway was not as high as that two days before, mostly going from North to South. To reduce vehicle load pouring to Dong Xuan Intersection, functional agencies have prohibited trucks over 10 tonnes passing Mai Son Intersection and rerouted transport means from the West to Thanh Hoa City.

Accordingly, private cars and vans with fewer than 30 seats, trucks under 10 tonnes move on the old National Highway No.47 and go through the expressway’s underpass. Coaches over 30 seats and trucks over 10 tonnes move on the new National Highway No.47 and pass the intersection with the connecting route for Dong Xuan Intersection.