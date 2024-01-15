New appointments in Ho Chi Minh City's leadership

Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee present flowers to congratulate Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan and Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, chaired the event. The ceremony also included Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc congratulate Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan on receiving her new role.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee issued decisions on mobilizing, assigning, and appointing Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Chairwoman of the HCMC Farmers' Association, to join the Party Executive Committee, the Standing Committee of District 3 Party Committee, and assume the role of Secretary of the District Party Committee; and Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union, to participate in the Party Executive Committee, the Standing Committee of Phu Nhuan District Party Committee, and serve as Secretary of the District Party Committee.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee instructed Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan and Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong to immediately undertake their new roles. As local leaders, they are to uphold the role model, adhere to their duties, and approach their tasks with the highest level of effort and determination to effectively carry out the assigned mission.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc congratulate Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong on receiving her new role.

On this occasion, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen reminded the city's officials that the current juncture is a turning point to prove their commitment to working for the mission rather than merely for the position. Each official is urged to contribute and dedicate their best efforts. The HCMC Party Committee is actively seeking new, promising individuals with ethics and qualities in preparation for the upcoming term.

In accepting their responsibilities, Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan and Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong emphasized the significance, gravity, and substantial challenges associated with their tasks. They pledged to exert maximum effort, set exemplary standards, engage in comprehensive development, foster unity within the collective, and collaborate wholeheartedly with fellow officials and party members to successfully fulfill their assigned duties and responsibilities.

On January 15, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People's Committee of HCMC officially endorsed the election results for the Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City for the 2021-2026 term. The appointed official is Mr. Mai Huu Quyet, currently serving as the Deputy Head of the Office of the People's Committee of HCMC. Mr. Phan Van Mai gives the decision to Mr. Mai Huu Quyet. Mr. Phan Van Mai and delegates congratulate Mr. Mai Huu Quyet.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Bao Nghi