New 50,000-dwt berth officially inaugurated in Quang Nam Province

The opening of a new 50,000-dwt berth in Chu Lai Port, the central province of Quang Nam signifies a major step forward in the province's transportation infrastructure development.

The new 50,000-dwt berth has been inaugurated in Chu Lai Port, Quang Nam Province

A ceremony was held today in Nui Thanh District of Quang Nam Province, by Truong Hai Group (THACO) to announce the official inauguration of the 50,000-dwt berth in Chu Lai International Port. This significant event coincided with the export of the first shipments of the year 2025.

Accordingly, the newly completed 50,000-dwt berth is a 365m extension downstream, connecting to the previous wharf increasing the total length of Chu Lai Port to 836m. The depth before the wharf reaches minus 11.6m. The wharf structure uses steel pipe pile technology, which is the first time it has been applied in construction in Vietnam.

At the inauguration ceremony

The new 50,000-dwt berth is designed to accommodate general cargo ships and container ships with a capacity of up to 50,000 dwt. With the simultaneous investment in infrastructure and equipment, the loading and unloading capacity is expected to increase significantly, reaching nearly 100 containers per hour—a threefold increase compared to the previous wharf.

Chu Lai International Port is a class 1 seaport according to the master plan for the development of Vietnam's seaport system for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister.

The People's Committee of Quang Nam Province issued a decision greenlighting the investment policy. Moreover, the local administration also approved the project investor to expand and upgrade Chu Lai Port in Tam Hiep port area, with a total investment of VND1,590 billion on March 7, 2024.

Located in strategic area, Chu Lai Port offers seamless access to the major transportation routes that crisscross Quang Nam Province and the Central region, facilitating efficient movement of goods and people.

This is an important gateway, synchronously connecting with the whole country along the North-South axis and international inter-regional routes along the East-West economic corridor.

After the inauguration ceremony, more than 300 containers of goods including cars, mechanical components, and agricultural products were exported through Chu Lai Port to international markets.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan