Netizens urged to respect rules of law for news sharing activities

In the digital era, upholding the rule of law demands critical thinking and objective verification to prevent emotional online mobs from usurping the authority of legitimate justice systems.

One of the foundational principles of a rule-of-law state is that every single organization and individual stands undeniably equal before the law. The prevailing mantra of “no restricted zones and absolutely no exceptions” must be comprehended in its entirety.

It dictates that anyone committing a violation relentlessly faces accountability anchored in hard evidence and rigorous procedural sequences. Concurrently, every individual’s legitimate rights must be fully respected until authorities issue a final conclusion.

A society prioritizing the rule of law isn’t inherently devoid of fierce debates. Faced with frustrating scandals, the public desire to unearth absolute truth remains entirely legitimate. However, successfully transitioning from visceral emotional reactions to legally pinpointing accountability must navigate a rigorous process where concrete evidence and the law play decisive roles.

It’s impossible to merely rely on social media shares to adjudicate right from wrong, or substitute an avalanche of online comments for actual evidence. It’s completely unacceptable to contort an isolated video into a comprehensive case file, and egregious to transform a mere hypothesis into a definitive conclusion simply because it gets endlessly parroted.

What’s increasingly alarming is the toxic “do-it-yourself judge” mentality, which actively utilizes speculative assumption to replace verified proof and blatantly substitutes deep-seated prejudice for a formal judicial verdict. The legal system doesn’t operate on the flimsy feeling of “it sounds about right,” but rather strictly on verified evidence, stringent procedures, and jurisdictional authority.

A tragic traffic accident in Vinh Long Province serves as a poignant example. The investigative agency officially prosecuted numerous implicated officials for failing to pursue criminal liability. Reportedly, authorities formally reinstated the investigation into the truck driver causing the fatal crash.

This dynamic development vividly demonstrates the legal apparatus possesses robust mechanisms to rigorously re-evaluate cases whenever fresh evidentiary grounds emerge, concurrently affirming that on-duty civil servants must also bear stringent accountability for their egregious operational violations.

If the notorious online court represents an inherent danger stemming from mob mentality, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence is actively rendering that peril significantly more complex. AI can rapidly conjure up deeply convincing fake images, videos, and texts, making it remarkably difficult for the average consumer to accurately distinguish reality from outright fabrication.

Even more dangerously, it appears this technology can be weaponized to churn out content directly targeting the community’s vulnerable psyche. This includes manipulated audio pitched as firsthand accounts or fabricated documents meticulously designed to resemble official notices. When highly emotive content is bundled with rallying cries demanding justice, the public’s moral reflex is often instantly triggered before users manage to cross-check the source.

Once netizens concurrently share content across the cyberspace environment, it becomes incredibly easy for others to blindly believe it’s an undeniable truth. The sheer popularity of a post is tragically mistaken for factual authenticity. In the end, the outrageously vocal mob transforms into the primary evidence for the narrative they desperately want to believe.

Society undeniably needs passionate youths who fiercely refuse to remain apathetic. However, if this profound compassion isn’t tightly coupled with robust verification skills, it can be ruthlessly exploited by ill-intention actors.

True fortitude doesn’t revolve around who garners the most viral online interactions. First and foremost, genuine fortitude involves knowing exactly when to pause and ask critical questions such as who the publisher is and whether or not a competent authority has verified this. There’s a need to ask if the active participation actually illuminates the truth or merely fans the flames.

The Law on Cybersecurity explicitly designates that maliciously spreading false information to recklessly incite violence constitutes prohibited behavior. This pressing reality sets forth a novel requirement for educational frameworks. It’s crucial, then, to actively help youth develop formidable verification capacities and fierce independent thinking.

People undeniably possess the absolute right to be outraged by glaring injustice, but they can’t let raw fury override rational logic. Netizens are entitled to demand transparency, but they can’t replace legitimate law enforcement with a vigilante online court. To boost the true progress, society desperately needs responsible citizens who deeply respect the rule of law.

Refusing to thoughtlessly share unverified information certainly doesn’t mean cyberspace users are apathetic. Refraining from hastily issuing a guilty verdict doesn’t mean they’re actively covering up a crime. Refusing to blindly chase after the vocal mob doesn’t mean they lack a solid personal stance. On the contrary, these deliberate restraints stand as the ultimate manifestation of profound societal responsibility.

By Dr Nguyen Quynh Anh – Translated by Thanh Tam