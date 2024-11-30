National

Needy students, workers gifted bus, air tickets to return home for Tet 2025

SGGPO

The "Bringing Tet Home" program for 2025 has officially opened its registration portal to offer free bus, train, and air tickets for needy people to return home for the Tet holiday since November 30.

The "Bringing Tet Home" program has presented 3,388 return air tickets on domestic and international routes, 17,653 bus tickets, and 275 two-way train tickets for the last five years. (Photo: SGGP)

The program launched by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee will offer more than 5,000 bus and plane tickets to low-income workers and disadvantaged students who are working and studying in HCMC, Dong Nai, and Binh Duong provinces.

It will offer 580 return air tickets on domestic flights to Hanoi, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, and Da Nang; and 4,455 round-trip bus tickets on the routes between HCMC and Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Thanh Hoa.

The annual program aims to support people in difficult circumstances, those of poor and near-poor households, students with good academic performances and outstanding contributions to the youth unions’ activities who do not afford tickets to return to their hometown for Tet celebation.

Underprivileged workers and students can create a registration form at the website mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn, or contact the southern office of the Central Youth Union at No.145, Pasteur Street in District 3’s Vo Thi Sau Ward of HCMC, or the youth unions of provinces and cities.

The "Bringing Tet Home" program has presented 3,388 return air tickets on domestic and international routes, 17,653 bus tickets, and 275 two-way train tickets for the last five years.

By Ca Dao – Translated by Kim Khanh

