Nearly US$107,000 donated for Vo Hong Son care center for disabled children

The Vo Hong Son care center for disabled children in Cho Chua Town, Nghia Hanh District, Quang Ngai Province yesterday hosted a closing ceremony for the school year of 2022 – 2023.

This is the only non-state-owned care center in the Central province of Quang Ngai founded and operated from 2014 up to now by former member of the Central Party Committee, former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha.

In the school year of 2022 – 2023, the care center for disabled children received 122 disabled children. Currently, the center has 34 employees and teachers being enthusiastic with their profession.

Director of the center Nguyen Thi Thu Ha shared that the center had completed its second facility in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City which was put into operation from October 1 of 2022.

Accordingly, the second facility of the center received eight children from Quang Ngai Province to learn letters and advanced vocational training.

Initially, the children were able to integrate into the city environment, have good academic ability and good discipline, and achieved remarkable achievements in the extra-curricular activities of the school.

At the current times, there are 45 children participating in vocational training.

It is expected that the center will recruit more scholars to study and join vocational training in Ho Chi Minh City for the new school year.

Some photos were captured at the closing ceremony for the school year of 2022 – 2023