Nearly 50,000 students participate in 16th Spring Volunteer Campaign

Nearly 50,000 students registered to participate in the 16th Spring Volunteer Campaign to help others.

More than 2,000 students today attend the launching ceremony

At the Student Cultural House in Ho Chi Minh City, more than 2,000 students from universities and colleges in the city today attended the launching ceremony of the 16th Spring Volunteer Campaign organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnamese Student Association.

The 16th Spring Volunteer Campaign is the program to kick off the Year of Youth Volunteers 2024. The activity contributes to the promotion of the campaign "HCMC - The city I Love' aiming to cherish the country’s traditions among young people, pupils and students in the city. At the same time, it will connect the community to do good deeds, civilized lifestyle, and take care of disadvantaged people during the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

The campaign takes place from January 7 to February 7, 2024, with many activities in districts and Thu Duc City, hospitals, nursing homes, shelters, open houses, specialized schools, and social facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, student dormitories, worker dormitories and drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers.

Specifically, volunteers will provide health examinations, consultations, and free medicine for 3,000 people and children in difficult circumstances. In addition, they will give Tet gifts to 2,000 pediatric patients and poor patients as well as plant 2,000 new trees. Volunteering students also donate at least 1,500 units of blood.

The campaign also focuses resources on activities in Thanh An island commune of Can Gio outlying district combined with promoting and introducing tourism products and OCOP products. Especially, this year, volunteer teams in provinces in the South Central region, the Southeast region, the Mekong Delta region and Tay Ninh Province will give financial support so that disadvantaged people in these places can enjoy happy holidays.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Student Association Tran Thu Ha emphasized that the theme of 2024 was established in association with the 10th anniversary of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat agreeing to choose 2024 as the year ‘Year of Youth Volunteers’ and 25 years of ‘Summer Volunteer Campaign’ throughout the country.

The 2024 Spring Volunteer Campaign continues to create an environment for students and young people to practice their capacity, social practice skills and international integration.

This year’s highlight is the promotion of coordination with Vietnamese student associations abroad to connect the participation of the city's international student community, young writers and artists.

By Thai Phuong – Translated By Anh Quan