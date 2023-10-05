Nearly 5 million vehicles attached electronic toll collection tags

More than 4.96 million vehicles nationwide have been attached electronic toll collection (ETC) tags, equivalent to 96% of the total number of vehicles registered to use the service, the Ministry of Transport has reported.

According to the ministry, all 155 toll gates in the country have been equipped with non-stop ETC devices across a total of 893 toll lanes.

The ministry said ETC systems are operating smoothly and steadily, helping vehicles pass through toll gates more quickly, con attributing to reducing congestion even during peak times.

The Department of Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has just suggested the Ministry of Transport propose the Prime Minister to allow ETC service providers to pilot the service at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports for a period of six months.

The pilot is expected to maximise the investment effectiveness of the non-stop ETC system, and provide a basis for assessing and finalizing the relevant legal framework, the DRVN said.