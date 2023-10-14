Nearly 4,500 women join ba ba blouse, Ao Dai parade in Can Tho

Nearly 4,500 women wearing Ao ba ba (ba ba blouse) and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) on October 14 participated in a parade in Can Tho City to the 20th anniversary of Can Tho becoming a central-level city (January 1, 2004-2024).

Attending the event were Party and State former leaders and leaders, including Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu, and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong.

The parade aims to promote and preserve Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), especially Ao ba ba (ba ba blouse), a traditional Vietnamese blouse of the people in the Mekong Delta region that is a unique cultural product attached to the land in the Southern region, featuring the traditional cultural identities of the locals.

The event is part of the Can Tho Ao Dai and ba ba Blouse Festival which will be held in Can Tho City on October 13-14. The festival will include a series of events, such as music performances, a Miss ba ba blouse beauty contest, a parade of ancient motorbikes, and a countryside fair of the past. The festival organized for the first time aims to introduce cultural identity and the images of Can Tho City to visitors.