Festival honoring Southern traditional costumes to be held in Can Tho

More than 4,000 women wearing Ao ba ba (ba ba blouse) and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) will participate in a parade in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to honor the cultural heritage value of the southern region.

The event is part of the Can Tho Ao Dai and ba ba Blouse Festival which will be held in Can Tho City on October 13-14.

The festival aims to promote and preserve ba ba blouse, a traditional Vietnamese blouse of the people in the Mekong Delta region that is a unique cultural product attached to the land in the Southern region, featuring the traditional cultural identities of the locals.

The Can Tho Ao Dai and ba ba Blouse Festival will include a series of events, such as music performances, Miss ba ba blouse beauty contest, a parade of ancient motorbikes, and a countryside fair of the past.

The festival organized for the first time aims to introduce cultural identity and the images of Can Tho City to visitors.