Festival honoring Southern traditional costumes to be held in Can Tho

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 2023 Hau Giang ba ba Blouse Festival. (Photo: SGGP)
The event is part of the Can Tho Ao Dai and ba ba Blouse Festival which will be held in Can Tho City on October 13-14.
The festival aims to promote and preserve ba ba blouse, a traditional Vietnamese blouse of the people in the Mekong Delta region that is a unique cultural product attached to the land in the Southern region, featuring the traditional cultural identities of the locals.
The Can Tho Ao Dai and ba ba Blouse Festival will include a series of events, such as music performances, Miss ba ba blouse beauty contest, a parade of ancient motorbikes, and a countryside fair of the past.
The festival organized for the first time aims to introduce cultural identity and the images of Can Tho City to visitors.