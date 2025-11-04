Nearly 1,300 Jinju silk lanterns illuminate Hanoi in “Light of Korea” exhibition

Nearly 1,300 Jinju silk lanterns from South Korea are glowing brilliantly at the exhibition “Light of Korea: Jinju Silk Lanterns” at the Korean Cultural Center in Hanoi.

Hanoi marks the final stop of the Jinju Lantern Exhibition’s Southeast Asian tour, part of the Touring K-Arts cultural exchange project, following successful showcases in the Philippines and Indonesia.

The event is jointly organized by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the city of Jinju, and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) to promote Korean traditional art and culture worldwide.

The exhibition space features a tunnel of lights, illuminated walls, and multiple photo zones crafted from thousands of vibrant silk lanterns. Each lantern is made with a delicate bamboo or metal frame and covered in fine silk fabric, creating a soft, shimmering glow in varying hues.

The art of Jinju silk lanterns is not only admired for its aesthetic beauty but also valued for its historical significance; they were once used in wartime as signals and fortress protection devices, later becoming a distinctive cultural symbol of Korea.

Open until December 26, the exhibition offers visitors hands-on experiences such as lantern making, writing wishes, and wearing the traditional Korean attire, Hanbok. Starting November 8, the Korean Cultural Center will also host free “Hanbok Days” every Saturday, allowing visitors to explore Korean traditions and capture memorable moments amid the radiant light displays.

Director Choi Seung Jin of the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam, shared: “The exhibition received great attention in the Philippines and Indonesia. The event organizer hopes visitors will embrace the vivid colors and cultural spirit of Korea in Vietnam, and view the Center as a place of vibrant Vietnam–Korea cultural exchange.”

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan