Nearly 10,000 join walk to raise funds for underprivileged laborers

Close to 10,000 individuals rose early to partake in the solidarity walk, themed "Million Steps, One Heart," to raise funds to support struggling laborers during the 2024 Lunar New Year celebration.

Delegates start their walk.

On January 7, at the starting point in front of the People's Committee headquarters of Thu Duc City (HCMC), almost 10,000 participants joined the first "For the Health of Laborers" solidarity walking program in 2024. The event was organized by the Trade Union Social Work Center under the HCMC Labor Confederation in collaboration with the Thu Duc District Federation of Labor.

The event had the participation of Secretary Nguyen Huu Hiep of the Municipal Party Committee of Thu Duc City and Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the HCMC Labor Confederation.

Participants walked a 3.5km route along different roads, including Truong Van Bang, Lam Quang Ky, Su Hy Nhan, Thanh My Loi, Tran Quy Kien, and Ta Hien, before returning to Truong Van Bang Street to reach the starting point.

Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Confederation of Labor, gives gifts to disadvantaged workers.

Chairwoman Le Thi Bich Hanh of the District 5 Federation of Labor revealed that over 100 members of the District 5 Federation of Labor gathered at its headquarters from 4:30 a.m. to go to the event venue together. She expressed, "Everyone is thrilled to join this meaningful initiative at the start of the new year. Through our participation, we not only improve our health but also support and contribute to ensuring that less fortunate workers have a warm and joyful Tet."

Amidst the happiness of completing the journey with colleagues, Thao Huong, an employee of the Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO), shared that the program is profoundly meaningful. By registering for the walking event, Huong and her coworkers each contributed VND100,000 to provide support for Tet celebrations for disadvantaged laborers.

Laborers buy products at preferential prices at the event.

Participants in the walking program receive free bone density checks.

Thanh Tuyen and her husband, from Au Lac Joint Stock Company, attended the program with their two children. She shared, "Our kids were thrilled to take part." Much like Thanh Tuyen's family, numerous children joined the "Million Steps, One Heart" walking program alongside their parents.

Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Confederation of Labor, explained that the program aims to mobilize social resources, working together with the city's Trade Union to support union members, disadvantaged workers, and those facing serious illness during the Lunar New Year, as well as throughout 2024.

According to Mr. Pham Chi Tam, in the recent period, the Party Committee, government, various sectors, and levels of HCMC have actively and decisively implemented numerous solutions to revive the economy and improve the lives of the people. The city's trade unions at different levels have also taken proactive measures and engaged in positive activities, contributing to economic recovery and addressing the well-being of trade union members and laborers. These endeavors aim to encourage trade union members and laborers to overcome challenges and stabilize their lives.

The walking program, in particular, is a practical activity. This activity is also designed to actively respond to the "All People Do Exercise Following the Example of Great Uncle Ho" campaign while celebrating the achievements of the 12th HCMC Trade Union Congress and the 13th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the tenure of 2023-2028.

Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the HCMC Labor Confederation receives support from units.

The organizing committee has received nearly VND3 billion to support trade union members and disadvantaged workers. At the event, the organizing committee gave scholarships to the children of underprivileged workers and gifts to union members, workers in difficult circumstances, and those dealing with serious illnesses.

Warming up before the walk

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Gia Bao