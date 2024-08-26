NCHMF warns of flood, landslide, land subsidence due to heavy rainfall

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued a warning on the morning of August 26 for potential floods, landslides, and land subsidence due to heavy rainfall and runoffs in the Northern region, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An provinces.

Over the past 24 hours, these areas have experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with some locations seeing torrential rain, including Tuc Dan with 156mm (Yen Bai), Muong Muon with 156mm (Dien Bien), Chieng Lao with 131mm (Son La), Trung Ly with 124mm (Thanh Hoa), Bach Ngoc with 102mm (Ha Giang), and Ban Qua with 101mm (Lao Cai).

Soil moisture models indicate that some areas in these provinces are nearly saturated (above 85 percent) or have already reached full saturation.

The NCHMF has issued a warning that over the next 3-6 hours, the Northern provinces will continue to experience rainfall, with accumulated amounts generally ranging from 30mm to 60mm, and some areas possibly exceeding 70mm. In Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, rainfall is forecasted to range from 20mm to 50mm.

During the next six hours, there is an elevated risk of flash floods in small rivers and streams, as well as landslides on steep slopes in areas, such as Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An.

Showers and thunderstorms are occurring in the Central and Southern parts of the East Sea, as well as in the waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau, Ca Mau to Kien Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand. The forecast for August 26 indicates showers and thunderstorms in the Central and Southern parts of the East Sea (including the waters around the Truong Sa Archipelago), as well as in the waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau, Ca Mau to Kien Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand. These thunderstorms may bring tornadoes and strong winds of levels 7-8, with wave heights possibly rising above 2 meters. All vessels operating in these areas face a high risk of being impacted by tornadoes, strong winds, and large waves.

During the evening and night of August 26, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are expected to have showers and scattered thunderstorms.

On August 26, the Northwest region is expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some areas receiving heavy to torrential rainfall of 15-30mm, with localized spots possibly exceeding 80mm. In the late afternoon and evening, the Northeast region and North Central Coast are expected to have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some areas receiving heavy rain of 10-30mm, and localized spots possibly exceeding 50mm.

Additionally, during the evening and night of August 26, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are expected to have showers and scattered thunderstorms, with some areas seeing heavy to torrential rainfall ranging from 15mm to 30mm, and localized locations possibly exceeding 80mm.

These thunderstorms may bring tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds. The heavy localized rainfall could result in flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods in small rivers and streams, and landslides on steep slopes.

After Cao Bang Province, prolonged heavy rains and floods have continued to cause severe damage in several Northern mountainous provinces, including Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Son La, and Dien Bien. As of the afternoon of August 25, the floods have resulted in at least four casualties. A container truck is swept away by floodwaters in Bac Giang Province on the morning of August 25. In Dien Bien Province, Mr. Nguyen Duc Dang, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, reported that 34 houses have been damaged, with 13 requiring emergency relocation. Traffic police from Hoa An District (Cao Bang Province) assist residents in escaping from a landslide area on National Highway 3 through Gun Village (Ngu Lao Commune) on the morning of August 25. The province has 13 roads affected by landslides and blockages. While some sections have been cleared for traffic, authorities are working to restore transportation and fully stabilize the lives of affected residents. In Son La Province, heavy rains have caused landslides that have blocked traffic in two locations in Thuan Chau District. Traffic is paralyzed on National Highway 279 through Na Tau Commune (Dien Bien Phu City). In Yen Bai Province, Mr. Trieu Van Ly, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Thuong Commune in Luc Yen District, reported damage to homes and agriculture. Nguyen Van Mien from Kheo Lanh Hamlet was swept about 300 meters by the floodwaters while trying to clear debris from a culvert to prevent flooding. The heavy rains also triggered a landslide on Tat En Hill, with soil and rocks flowing under two stilt houses, burying over 4,300 square meters of fish ponds, and damaging more than 2 hectares of corn, rice, and bamboo shoots. Heavy rain has also been reported in Lao Cai Province. At around 10:30 a.m. on August 25, a landslide occurred at Km49+200 on the 4D National Highway bypass in Phan Si Pang Ward, Sa Pa Town. A large rock, estimated at 100 cubic meters, fell and blocked the road, posing a significant hazard for travelers. A large rock falls onto the bypass road from Sa Pa Town (Lao Cai Province) to Lai Chau on August 25. Authorities quickly responded by setting up warning barriers, redirecting traffic, and mobilizing machinery to remove the rock. However, as of 2 p.m. that day, the road had not yet been cleared, and work to address the blockage was still ongoing.

By P.Van, Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan