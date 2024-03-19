Naval Region 2 receives Second-class Fatherland Protection Medal

The Party Committee, the High Command of the Naval Region 2 this morning received the Second-class Fatherland Protection Medal from the State President.

As of this morning, a ceremony to celebrate its 15th anniversary of establishment was hosted.

Colonel Vu Anh Tuan, Political Commissar of Naval Region 2 speaks at the ceremony.

At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party Committee, High Command of the Naval Region 2, Colonel Vu Anh Tuan, Political Commissar of Naval Region 2 said that during the 15 passing years, officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2 have always deeply grasped and strictly implemented the resolutions and directives of the Party, the Ministry of National Defense and the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Amid difficult, tense and complicated situations on the sea, officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2 have promptly consulted and proposed the Party Committee and Vietnam People’s Navy High Command to smoothly handle the various situations, notably when they performed missions on the sea.

The officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2 has excellently completed the assigned missions of managing and controlling the waters and islands in the sea under Vietnam’s sovereignty; patrolling and controlling fishing grounds and assisting fishermen when operating offshore.

With the achievements, the Naval Region 2 was honorably granted one Third Class Victory Medal, one First-class Fatherland Protection Medal and one Second-class Fatherland Protection Medal by the Central Party and the State.

Besides, the Naval Region 2 has been gifted an emulation flag for five times by the Prime Minister, three times by the Ministry of National Defense and four times by the Vietnam People’s Navy.

With excellent achievements in the period of 2019 – 2023, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of its traditional day, the Naval Region 2 was honorably granted the Second-class Fatherland Protection Medal by the State President.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong