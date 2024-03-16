Naval forces of Vietnam, Cambodia conduct 74th joint patrol​​

The Vietnam People's Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy conducted the 74th joint patrol​​ in the historical waters of the two countries on March 14-15.

The commander of the Vietnamese Navy ship gives a gift to the Commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy ship.

The operation was joined by Vessel 263 of the Vietnam People’s Navy’s Naval Region 5 and Vessel 1134 of Ream Naval Base of the Royal Cambodia Navy.

During the joint patrol, the two sides performed a saluting ceremony called Hello ASEAN - a saluting ceremony at sea between naval ships of ASEAN member states, exchanging information and exercising hand-flag, signal lamp and rescue practice.

During the patrol, via a communications channel, the naval forces of the two countries have proactively propagandized and encouraged the two sides’ fishermen to strictly comply with the laws and regulations when they exploit seafood in the historical waters without violations of the sovereignty of another country.

With good preparation and close collaboration, the 74th joint patrol​​ in the historical waters of the Vietnam People's Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy gained great success which would contribute to maintaining the social security, peace and stability in the historical waters between Vietnam and Cambodia, facilitating favorable conditions for people of two nations to develop maritime economy; strengthening and promoting bilateral relationship, reinforce the understanding, trust and assistance between naval forces of two sides.

By Le Quoc, Van Dinh- Translated by Huyen Huong