Nationwide support for political system restructuring

General Secretary To Lam chairs the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee to review the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW on the morning of November 19, 2024.

The initial results, after more than two months of reviewing the implementation of Resolution No.18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017, by the 12th Central Committee on "Certain Issues Regarding the Continued Renovation and Restructuring of the Political System's Organizational Apparatus for Greater Efficiency and Effectiveness," have confirmed that the policy of streamlining the organizational apparatus has led to significant transformation across the Party and the entire political system, receiving widespread support and strong consensus from the people nationwide.

At the end of December 2024, the Politburo and the Secretariat announced decisions on the functions, duties, powers, and organizational structures of 13 Party committees, Party public service units, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and central-level socio-political organizations. The restructuring of these 13 agencies was widely praised by Party members and the public, not only for its urgency and seriousness but also for setting a strong example for ministries, agencies, and localities to follow.

Restructuring must be done despite difficulties

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee led the way in announcing organizational and personnel changes. Under the Politburo's decision, it reduced the number of operational units from 16 to 8. Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary Nguyen Thi Thu Ha of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee acknowledged initial concerns but emphasized that after thorough analysis and discussion, there was widespread support, as the restructuring was seen as necessary for both national development and institutional efficiency.

With the shared understanding that "organizational restructuring is essential, no matter how difficult," central agencies acted decisively. As a result, hundreds of department-level units across Party committees, Party public service units, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organizations were streamlined.

Closely monitoring the implementation of Resolution No.18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017, by the 12th Central Committee on "Certain Issues Regarding the Continued Renovation and Restructuring of the Political System's Organizational Apparatus for Greater Efficiency and Effectiveness," former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, Pham Phuong Thao, emphasized that in a major reform like streamlining the administrative system, exemplary leadership at the highest levels plays a crucial role in driving change across the Party and the entire socio-political structure. With consensus among officials, the key now is unwavering commitment to overcoming challenges and ensuring the reform achieves its goal of a leaner, stronger, and more effective system.

Echoing this view, Dr. Colonel Nguyen Quynh Anh from the People's Security Academy stressed that for this reform to succeed, unity in perception and action within the Party and political system is essential, along with broad public support. While streamlining efforts have been underway for years, particularly during the seven-year implementation of Resolution No.18, results remain modest compared to expectations. Though initial progress has been made, structural bottlenecks and inefficiencies persist, requiring urgent resolution to fully realize the goals of a modern, efficient governance system.

The Party acknowledges that the political system remains overly complex, with multiple layers and overlapping structures, limiting its efficiency and effectiveness. The restructuring effort, initiated at the central level, reflects a strong commitment to leading by example. Ensuring unity in perception and action within the Party is essential to fostering cohesion across the political system and securing public support.

A strong foundation

In recent months, voter meetings, national conferences, and public feedback have reflected widespread support for restructuring and streamlining the political system. Many party members see this reform as essential to enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, and governance.

General Secretary To Lam's message on organizational reform has instilled confidence and inspiration across the Party and the political system. With strong public backing, expectations are high that this "revolution" will create a leaner, more effective structure from central to local levels, ultimately improving service quality for citizens and businesses.

Delegates at the national conference on reviewing and implementing Resolution No.18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee, December 1, 2024.

Many citizens have expressed their strong support for the Party and State's recent decisions, particularly the structural reforms that General Secretary To Lam has called a "revolution."

Nguyen Thi Nga, a voter from Hoc Mon District, Ho Chi Minh City, agreed with the General Secretary’s statement at the national conference on Resolution No.18, likening the process to taking bitter medicine or undergoing surgery to remove a tumor. She emphasized that government agencies should not be safe havens for underperforming officials and hopes the "revolution" will effectively streamline the system, cutting unnecessary overlap and waste.

Nguyen Viet Chuc, a voter from Ba Dinh District, Hanoi, noted that what pleased the public most was seeing the political system move into action after the General Secretary’s clear message. He praised the system's commitment to reform, ensuring it is not just talk but real action.

Many others also expressed the hope that the political restructuring would begin with specific, practical actions. If this is truly a "revolution," it must be carried out by the entire political system, from the central leadership to local party members.

According to Prof. Dr. Phung Huu Phu, former Standing Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee, streamlining the organizational system must be done decisively and solidly, focusing on specific issues to build an effective, unified, and flexible system that adapts to changing circumstances. This is a "revolution" in strengthening the Party and political system for the nation's development.

