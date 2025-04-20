National scientific seminar highlighting Great Spring Victory of 1975 opens

A national scientific seminar titled “The Great Spring Victory of 1975 and New Development Era of Development for the Nation” opened in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20.

Senior leaders preside over the national scientific seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

This event was hosted by the Ministry of National Defense in coordination with the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia reads Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper before the national scientific seminar opens. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Nguyen Trong Nghia, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presided over the scientific seminar.

Co-chairing the scientific seminar were Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the People's Army of Vietnam; Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defense; and Lieutenant General Vu Cuong Quyet, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Defense Strategy and History.

Delegates join the scientific seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attending the seminar were senior leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, including General Le Hong Anh, former Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat; General Pham Van Tra, former Minister of National Defense; Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong; former President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Huynh Dam; former Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense, along with leaders of Central Party commissions, ministries, agencies, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, as well as current and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense speaks at the scientific seminar highlighting the Great Spring Victory of 1975. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the scientific seminar, General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense emphasized that the historic Great Spring Victory of 1975 was thanks to the leadership of the Politburo and the command of the General Headquarters of the Vietnam People’s Army, Vietnam’s military forces and people.

This was the greatest victory in the cause of national liberation under the leadership of the Party, becoming a glorious milestone in the Vietnamese nation's history of building and defending the homeland.

The great victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising remains a powerful testament to the Party’s proactive and creative revolutionary line and the Party's leadership method; solidarity strengths, patriotism and aspiration for peace among Vietnamese people.

The historical lessons of the Great Spring Victory of 1975 have helped younger generations to continue striving and innovating in the cause of building and defending the fatherland.

Over the past 50 years of upholding the spirit of the 1975 Spring Victory, the entire Party, military and people have remained united, steadfast and determined to develop a prosperous and strong nation, following the socialist orientation, General Phan Van Giang emphasized.

According to Minister of Defense General Phan Van Giang, the seminar is a significant event in the series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the Reunification of the country (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025).

Moreover, it is an opportunity for the entire Party, military and people to review the heroic and indomitable fighting tradition of the nation; express respect and sincere gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh—the beloved father of the people's armed forces and General Vo Nguyen Giap—the big brother of the Vietnam People’s Army, as well as profound gratitude for the immense contributions of predecessors, martyrs, heroic mothers, heroes of the people's armed forces, generations of officials, generals, officers, soldiers, the comrades who are war veterans or disabled veterans and the families who have supported the revolution, Vietnamese both at home and abroad, international friends, who have contributed and sacrificed for the cause of national liberation.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong