National Press Festival 2025 opens in Hanoi

The National Press Festival 2025 officially opened at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on June 19 morning.

Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia (third from left) visits the Vietnam News Agency's booth. (Photo: VNA)

Running until June 21, the festival brings together more than 80 central and local media organisations, featuring nearly 130 exhibition booths that cover the full spectrum of national life, encompassing economy, politics, culture, society, defence, security, and foreign affairs.

The National Press Festival 2025 officially opened at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on June 19 morning, marking a pivotal moment for Vietnam's media landscape as the country is celebrating its 100th anniversary of the Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

The event is broadcast live on Vietnam Television and Voice of Vietnam.

Media organisations are showcasing cutting-edge multi-platform journalism products that incorporate advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, 3D modeling, holographic displays, and virtual reality. Prominent media outlets such as the Vietnam News Agency, Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, military press, and public security press have established special exhibition booths at the event.

A key feature of the festival is a thematic exhibition titled “100 years of the Vietnamese revolutionary press: Achievements and development trends in the new era”, presided over by the Vietnam Press Museum. On the occasion, the Ministry of Science and Technology issues a commemorative stamp collection marking the centenary of the revolutionary press.

The festival's signature event, the second National Press Forum, features 12 discussion panels addressing critical industry topics that resonate with media professionals. These sessions explore Vietnamese press’s vision in the new era, women's voices in news management, young audience development strategies, artificial intelligence implementation in newsrooms, data journalism practices at Vietnamese publications, and television audience retention strategies, among others.

Vietnamplus