National Master Plan for 2021-2030 launched

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a teleconference with representatives of 63 cities and provinces on April 20 to launch the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

The program aims at contributing to building a strong and prosperous country, and well-being of the people.

At the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung announced major contents of the National Assembly’s resolution on the plan, under which Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average income, and economic growth based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation by 2030.

By 2050, Vietnam is expected to be a developed nation with high income and a fair, democratic, and civilised society. The country will strive to achieve net-zero emissions, and the average economic growth during 2031-2050 will reach about 6.5-7.5 percent annually.

There will be northern and southern locomotive zones, with Hanoi and HCMC as the growth poles, along with the North-South, Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh, and Moc Bai-HCMC-Vung Tau economic corridors. The urbanization rate will exceed 50 percent.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said after the resolution was passed by the legislature, the Government instructed the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to work with relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to build the Government's action programme for the implementation of the resolution and the plan of action for the national master plan to submit to the Government for issuance.

He urged ministries and agencies to adopt concerted and effective measures to launch the national master plan, with priority to allocating capital for projects and programmes of national significance.

Attention must also be paid to contents regarding policies, mechanisms, human resources development, development investment attraction, social welfare, science-technology, environment, national defence-security, and international cooperation.

To effectively implement the national master plan, the PM asked ministers, heads of ministry-level and Government agencies, chairpersons of the People's Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to effectively perform tasks and fulfill goals outlined in the resolution.

Specific tasks were also assigned to competent ministries and agencies at the event.

On the occasion, the PM and leaders of ministries and agencies inaugurated the national planning information and database system.

On the sidelines of the event, the MPI and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism organised a photo exhibition themed "Vietnam - country, people".

Following the event, the PM chaired a nationwide teleconference to discuss the acceleration of progress and improving the quality of planning for 2021-2030.

He emphasised that the enforcement of the Planning Law is an important political task.

The planning process must adhere to the resolution of 13th National Party Congress, the 2021-2025 socio-economic development scheme, the 10-year socio-economic development strategy, the Planning Law, and directives of the Government and the PM, most recently the national master plan which was approved by the legislature, he reminded.

The leader ordered the acceleration of the progress and the completion of the formulation, appraisal and approval of national-level, regional-level, and provincial-level planning this year, with quality guaranteed.