National Humanitarian Month to be launched in April

A ceremony to launch the National Humanitarian Month for 2024, and mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8) is slated for April 22 in Dien Bien Phu City, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

At the launching of the 2023 National Humanitarian Month. (Photo: VNA)

The announcement was launched at a press conference held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee in Hanoi on February 21.

The National Humanitarian Month will run from May 1-31, associated with the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), and the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Hanoi (October 10, 1954-2024).



During the month, 70,000 people are expected to join the “Trieu Buoc Chan Nhan Ai” (Millions of Steps of Kindness) through the V-Race application, raising VND7 billion (US$285,306) in support of humanitarian activities.



The VRC aims to support 100,000 individuals and collectives in difficult circumstances and strives to mobilize VND400 billion to carry out such activities in the month and provide aid for needy cases in the year.



VRC Chairwoman Bui Thi Hoa said apart from raising funds for disadvantaged cases during the month, outstanding citizens in carrying out humanitarian activities will also be honored on this occasion.

