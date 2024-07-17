National fund established to improve temporary houses

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 16 signed a decision on the establishment of a national fund aiming to improve makeshift and dilapidated houses for poor and near-poor households.

The fund will receive, manage, and utilise money donated by domestic and international organisations, individuals, and other legal sources for this work in accordance with legal regulations.

Managed by the Ministry of Finance, the non-profit fund has legal entity status and is allowed to open transaction accounts at the State Treasury's Trading Office and commercial banks to receive contributions, sponsorships, and financial support in cash from domestic and international organisations and individuals.

It is responsible for managing and coordinating its financial resources to sponsor and support activities related to the upgrade of temporary houses for those that have not been supported with the State budget, in accordance with legal regulations.

On April 13, PM Chinh launched a campaign calling on the whole country to join hands in the work nationwide by 2025.

The leader stressed that currently, there are still over 315,000 households classified as poor or near-poor who need housing assistance.

He expressed his confidence that the campaign, with a goal of constructing or refurbishing 170,000 houses by the end of 2025, will garner robust support from society.

The PM called for the mobilisation of resources from the State, society, businesses, and citizens; and stressed the need for effective mechanisms and policies and the assurance of quality construction, serving the right beneficiaries and ensuring transparency and efficiency without corruption and wastefulness.

