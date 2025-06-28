National Election Council established, led by NA Chairman

The decision to form the NEC was made under Resolution 211/2025/QH15, while the appointment of Politburo member and NA Chairman Man as the NEC Chairperson was made under Resolution 212/2025/QH15.

The National Assembly (NA) has decided to establish the National Election Council (NEC) comprising 19 members, with NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man being its head.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

The decision to form the NEC was made under Resolution 211/2025/QH15, while the appointment of Politburo member and NA Chairman Man as the NEC Chairperson was made under Resolution 212/2025/QH15.

Resolution 215/2025/QH15 endorses the NEC Chairperson’s proposal on the list of Vice Chairpersons and members of the council.

Accordingly, the council will have four Vice Chairpersons - Nguyen Thi Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the NA, as NEC Standing Vice Chairwoman and Head of its Personnel Subcommittee; Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; Do Van Chien, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; and Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Party Central Committee member and Vice State President.

It also comprises 14 other members.

The NA also approved a series of resolutions regarding personnel affairs.Under Resolution 210/2025/QH15, the total number of the 15th NA Standing Committee remains at 20, comprising the NA Chairperson, six Vice Chairpersons, and 13 Standing Committee members.

