Upland residents joyfully receive National Day gifts

Millions of people across Vietnam, including ethnic minority communities in remote and highland areas, were delighted to receive a special gift from the Central Government to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2. Each gift, valued at VND100,000 (US$3.79) was a meaningful gesture that deeply touched many.

A resident in Tu Mo Rong Commune receives the gift

These gifts carry not only material value but also profound significance, reflecting the care and solidarity extended by the Party, the State, and the Government to people across the country.

Yesterday evening, Chairman Tran Quoc Huy of the People's Committee of Tu Mo Rong Commune of Quang Ngai Province reported that the commune had mobilized all available resources to deliver Independence Day gifts to its entire population of 6,436 residents. Immediately after receiving funds from the bank at 3 p.m. the same day, the local authorities deployed 30 officials, police officers, and militia members to distribute the gifts at 18 designated points, mainly communal longhouses in each village.

Distribution was carried out in two forms, including via VNeID accounts for those already registered, and through direct handovers with full verification procedures—ensuring that ‘no one is leaving out, and no one is disadvantaged’.

Vy Van Chom, a resident of Ty Tu Village, expressed his gratitude, stating that while the gift may not be significant in monetary value, its true worth is immeasurable. It makes local residents feel the care from the Party, the State, and the Government, extending even to the most remote villages. The Xo Dang people are deeply moved and grateful.

In Dak Lak Province, according to Director Tran Van Tan of the Department of Finance, the Government has allocated over VND330 billion to the province to give gifts to residents for the September 2 holiday. The Provincial People's Committee has directed departments, agencies, and commune-level People's Committees to urgently coordinate in reviewing possessions and distributing the gifts to be completed before September 2.

Chief of the Provincial People's Committee Office Ngo Dinh Thien stated that the province requires the distribution to be timely, transparent, and correct, without any loss or corruption.

In Cu M'gar Commune, Chairman Phan Xuan Luc of the Commune People's Committee said that they have established many task forces, coordinated with the self-management boards of hamlets and villages to distribute gifts to over 32,000 residents, with a total budget of about VND3.2 billion. It is expected to be completed before September 1.

In Buon Don Commune, more than 6,500 residents, including those in remote and isolated areas such as Drang Phok Hamlet within Yok Don National Park, are receiving gifts delivered directly to their homes by task forces. Chairman Nguyen Canh Tung of the Commune People's Committee said that the local administration has used loudspeakers and village chiefs have gone to each household to make announcements. Despite the difficult terrain, the commune authority was determined to pay fully, without making the people wait long.

According to the Ministry of Finance's guidelines, the gift distribution must be completed before September 1. In special cases, it can be extended to no later than September 15.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan