National Day amnesty reflects Vietnam’s humane policy

The State President has signed a decision granting special amnesty to many inmates nationwide on the occasion of the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 –2025), which reflects the nation’s tradition of humanity and the Party and State’s consistent policy of leniency towards those who have repented and made efforts to become useful citizens.

At Detention Center No. 2 under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, excitement filled the cells in late August as inmates on the amnesty consideration list eagerly awaited reunion with their families.

L.M.V., sentenced to three years and six months for a traffic violation and who has served 16 months, said he was overwhelmed when learning he was eligible.

He credited his hard work, discipline, and belief in the Party and State’s clemency policy for motivating him to change.

Similarly, N.C.L., convicted of gambling, expressed deep gratitude at the chance of release, noting that family reunion was his greatest aspiration.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Thi Thuy Hien, deputy warden of the facility, said that once the President’s decision was issued, the unit informed inmates about eligibility and procedures through bulletin boards, notices and internal broadcasts.

This round, 45 inmates at the centre qualified for amnesty dossiers. From the beginning of their sentences, they were informed of the criteria, which encouraged compliance, discipline, and active participation in labour and study programmes.

Assessments were carried out regularly to ensure transparency.

The center also worked with lawyers’ associations and vocational training providers to offer legal education, psychological counseling and career guidance to help inmates reintegrate into community after release.

Vocational training to prevent recidivism

At Phu Hoa Prison under the Ministry of Public Security, the atmosphere was equally joyful. N.Q.H., eligible for amnesty, said he had been guided into vocational training, worked diligently, and was recognised for his efforts.

“I am grateful for the Party and State’s leniency policy. I am also glad to see other inmates, even those not yet eligible, share in the joy and encourage one another,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thanh Hieu, deputy warden of Phu Hoa Prison, said 134 inmates had been proposed for release thanks to their good conduct and compliance with regulations.

He stressed that vocational training in tailoring, construction, and other trades is crucial not only for amnesty consideration but also as preparation for stable employment after release.

Inmates at Detention Center No. 2 under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security study and reform themselves with the hope of soon returning to their families and starting a new life. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, Phu Hoa Prison has reported no cases of recidivism among released inmates, a result attributed to effective education during incarceration and continued support from families and local authorities afterward, he noted.

On July 3, the President signed Decision No. 1244/QĐ-CTN on the second round of special amnesty for 2025.

This year’s clemency marks an expansion from previous years, with broader eligibility criteria and the inclusion of some offence categories previously excluded, based on comprehensive evaluations of inmates’ rehabilitation.

Across detention centers, preparations are underway to support reintegration.

Vocational training, psychological counseling, legal aid and job placement programmes are being strengthened to ensure released inmates can rebuild their lives.

The National Day amnesty is a testament to the humane policies of the Party and State, the effectiveness of rehabilitation and the balance of strict law enforcement with compassion in Vietnam's governance.

