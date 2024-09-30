National ceremony to mark Hanoi’s 70th Liberation Day slated for October 10

A grand ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) will be held at the National Convention Center on October 10 with the participation of about 3,000 delegates.

Hanoi has finished street decorations to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day (Photo: VGP)

According to a plan issued by the municipal People’s Committee of Hanoi, the event will be jointly organized by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and the capital city.

The activity aims to popularise and educate officials, Party members, and residents on the significance of the Hanoi Liberation Day, affirming that the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, the great national solidarity spirit, as well as the will, determination, and strength of the Vietnam People’s Army are the decisive factors behind every success of the Vietnamese revolution.

It also acknowledges the great achievements that the Party and nation have gained during the cause of national liberation and reunification, and the construction and protection of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland, especially during nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal).

The celebration is expected to encourage officials, Party members, and people to join hands to protect the Party ideological foundation, build a strong and pure Party organization and political system of the capital city, promote the city’s economic-cultural development, ensure social welfare, reinforce defense-security, enhance the capital’s position and prestige, contributing to maintaining independence, sovereignty and territorial integration of the Fatherland and a peaceful and stable environment for national development, according to the plan.

Vietnamplus