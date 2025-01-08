National Assembly Television terminates operation

At the ceremony, Deputy Head of the NA Deputy Affairs Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh announced Resolution No. 63/2025/UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee on the termination of the Legislative Research Institute operations as of January 15 which will transfer its functions and responsibilities to relevant committees of the National Assembly, and the National Assembly Office.
In another announcement, Deputy Chief of the National Assembly Office Vu Minh Tuan presented Resolution No. 64/2025 UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee on the termination of the Vietnam National Assembly Television to switch its functions and responsibilities to Vietnam Television (VTV) which took effective from July 7, 2025.