National Assembly Television terminates operation

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly yesterday held a ceremony to announce two resolutions regarding the operation termination of the Legislative Research Institute and the National Assembly Television.

Permanent Deputy Head of the Delegate Affairs Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh

At the ceremony, Deputy Head of the NA Deputy Affairs Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh announced Resolution No. 63/2025/UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee on the termination of the Legislative Research Institute operations as of January 15 which will transfer its functions and responsibilities to relevant committees of the National Assembly, and the National Assembly Office.

Vu Minh Tuan, Deputy Chief of the National Assembly Office

In another announcement, Deputy Chief of the National Assembly Office Vu Minh Tuan presented Resolution No. 64/2025 UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee on the termination of the Vietnam National Assembly Television to switch its functions and responsibilities to Vietnam Television (VTV) which took effective from July 7, 2025.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

