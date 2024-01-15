National

National Assembly reviews legal documents for submission: NA Chairman

Chairman of the NA Vuong Dinh Hue asked legislators to thoroughly scrutinize the draft revised land law to ensure its highest quality, while delivering opening remarks at the fifth extraordinary meeting of the 15th legislature on January 15.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The document, together with the draft revised law on credit institutions, is expected to be adopted at the meeting, which will conclude on January 18.

Stressing the importance of the draft revised Land Law to politics, socio-economic development, national defense and security, and environmental protection, the leader said it had been tabled for discussion at many meetings and received feedback from experts, scientists, and citizens.

After adjustments, the bill comprises 16 chapters and 260 articles, he said, adding that it is eligible to be submitted to the legislature for consideration and approval.

For the draft revised law on credit institutions, Hue noted that it is directly associated with financial and monetary policies and macroeconomic stability, and urged the legislators to give comprehensive opinions.

With 15 chapters and 210 articles, the law is expected to help ensure the health, transparency, and stability of the domestic banking sector as well as credit institutions, he said.

Touching upon the draft resolution involving special mechanisms and policies to accelerate the implementation of national target programs, to be adopted on this occasion, the leader said the feasibility of each specific regulation should be considered at the meeting.

The deputies are also scheduled to look into some urgent finance and budget matters, including the capital supplement of the mid-term public investment plan with central budget capital for 2021-2025 from the general reserve source. They will also review the capital supplement of the mid-term public investment plan for Vietnam Electricity from the reserve source of the mid-term public investment plan.

Hue emphasized that the meeting is significant to the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan, for the 14th National Party Congress.

The leader called on the legislators to uphold the spirit of democracy and the sense of responsibility to complete the meeting’s agenda with high consensus.

