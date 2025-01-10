National Assembly looks to build e-parliament

The NA is aiming to transfer all activities from the traditional environment to the digital environment.

The National Assembly (NA) expects to connect with e-parliaments around the world and the Inter-Parliamentary Union as part of the program to build and develop digital parliament.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed a resolution detailing this program.

According to the resolution, promoting the application of information technology and digital transformation at the NA in the context of building and perfecting an advanced and modern socialist rule-of-law State of Vietnam is urgent, aiming to create a strong and comprehensive change in the operation, leadership, direction and management capacity, reducing work processing time, promoting the NA’s innovation and creativity in the digital environment.

It aligns with the National Digital Transformation Program until 2025, with a vision to 2030. The NA is aiming to transfer all activities from the traditional environment to the digital environment.

From 2024 to 2026, the NA plans to complete restructuring of information technology infrastructure to switch to digital infrastructure applying cloud computing technology, with high redundancy, meeting standards.

All NA deputies, officials and civil servants are equipped with digital signatures. By 2026, it is expected that 100 percent of processes and operations are performed in the digital environment. Artificial intelligence will assist professional operations.

The NA will build an information technology software system to support legislation, supervision, decision-making on important national issues, foreign affairs and international cooperation activities.

The software will serve as a communication platform between the NA and voters, according to the resolution.

From 2027 to 2030, it looks to improve information and data security and safety with a multi-layered information security system that meets the requirements of cyber-attack response.

The resolution highlights strengthening the leadership of the NA Standing Committee, the Steering Committee on Digital Transformation and close coordination between NA agencies, NA Standing Committee’s agencies, the NA Office, the NA Delegation, and NA deputies building and developing the digital parliament.

It also emphasised the importance of raising awareness on digital transformation and providing digital technology skill training train for NA deputies, officials and civil servants.

