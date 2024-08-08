National Assembly Chairman inspects construction progress of Long Thanh Airport

Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man made a field trip to inspect the construction progress of the Long Thanh International Airport project for the first phase in the Southern province of Dong Nai on August 8 morning.

Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his working delegation make a field trip to the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport project in the Southern province of Dong Nai.

Besides, they also listened to reports from relevant agencies on project implementation as well as visited new residences for households, surveyed living conditions and presented gifts to households in Loc An - Binh Son Resettlement Area.

According to reports from Dong Nai Province and relevant units, up to now, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has received the entire land serving for the first phase of the Long Thanh Airport construction and investment project which covers a total area of 2,532 hectares. The resettlement plan for 4,333 out of 5,570 affected households has also been approved.

Dong Nai Province has provided a vocational training, employment solution and resettlement plan for residents affected by the land acquisition and resettlement project for Long Thanh Airport.

Additionally, the province has actively developed infrastructure for the resettlement areas and completed technical infrastructure for Loc An-Binh Son Resettlement Area.

Regarding the construction progress of Long Thanh International Airport, the clearance of bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance, leveling and fencing have been completed. Meanwhile, construction of the terminals, runways and connection road T1 with National Highway No.51 and three main construction packages 5.10, 4.6 and 6.12 are implemented on scheduled.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session on August 8 morning.

Speaking at the working session, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man praised the Party Committee, government and people of Dong Nai Province for overcoming many difficulties and challenges to effectively perform compensation, resettlement, land acquisition and site clearance work, achieving a rate of 100 percent of 2,532- hectares- site handover for the first phase of this project.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents gifts for Long Thanh airport construction units.

As for investors and construction units, the National Assembly Chairman requested that they need to regularly review and update the overall progress of various components and projects, ensuring inter-provincial and inter-regional transport infrastructure.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong