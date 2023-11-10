National action month on gender equality launched

The National Action Month on Gender Equality and Gender-based Violence Prevention and Response was launched on November 10.

The event is co-organized by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), in collaboration with the United Nations Office in Vietnam and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

MoLISA Minister Dao Ngoc Dung affirmed Vietnam's commitments to ensuring gender equality in general, and increasing women’s empowerment in particular; and emphasized the important role of communications on gender equality.

To address gender inequality in Vietnam, Dung stressed that in addition to laws, policies, and programs to ensure social welfare, communication is identified as the most important task and solution to raise awareness, change behavior, contribute to eliminating prejudice, and move towards achieving substantive gender equality.

Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, said that the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, natural disasters, wars, and conflicts all increase gender-based violence and worsen the economic difficulties of households.

To minimize their impact, investing in prevention work is essential, as it not only helps women, children, and families but also makes national economies healthier and more sustainable.

The action month has been held annually from November 15 to December 15 since 2016. To date, more than 10 million turns of people have gained access to messages of the program, contributing to raising their awareness of gender equality and gender-based violence prevention and response.

At the event, Vietnam Airlines and the UN Office in Vietnam signed a commitment to participate in the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).