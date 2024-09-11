Nation jointly supports people in typhoon-and-flood-hit Northern region

Various provinces and cities nationwide have launched fund-raising and support campaigns to help residents in the Northern region who have been suffering Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath floods and landslides.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien (R) receives a donation of VND120 billion (US$4.8 million) from the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City to support those affected by Typhoon Yagi.

On the afternoon of September 10, in response to the fund-raising campaign of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front for victims affected by Typhoon Yagi, the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City donated VND120 billion (US$4.8 million).

Additionally, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City has called on civil servants, officials, businesses, individuals and employees to donate one-day salary to help people in the Northern provinces and cities overcome the aftermath of the super typhoon and recent flash floods and landslides.

On the same day, the Hanoi City Party Committee said that Hanoi would donate VND51 billion (US$2 million) to nine provinces and cities severely affected by the typhoon including Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Cao Bang and Lang Son with an amount of VND5 billion (US$203,364) for each locality.

As for Bac Ninh and Vinh Phuc provinces, Hanoi will donate VND3 billion (US$122,018) for each.

The Provincial Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Dong Nai and Binh Duong offered VND5 billion (US$203,364) and VND10 billion (US$406,751) respectively to support people in ten Northern provinces and cities affected by Typhoon No. 3.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Da Nang City, Quang Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces launched a fund-raising and one-day salary support events to help residents in the Northern region.

The Youth Union of Nghe An Province has sent 100 volunteers to Hai Phong City to assist people and local authorities recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong