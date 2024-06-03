NA's third working week to feature question-and-answer session

The agenda of the third working week of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s seventh session from June 3-8 will focus on many important issues, with a highlight being a question-and-answer (Q&A) session taking place from June 4-6.

An overview of the National Assembly's seventh session on May 31 (Photo: VNA)

The session will concentrate on four areas - natural resources and environment; industry and trade; auditing; and culture, sports and tourism.

As scheduled, the Prime Minister or a Deputy Prime Minister will answer deputies’ queries and clarify relevant issues at the session on June 6 morning.The session will be broadcast live on the television and radio, enabling voters and people to follow.

Next week, deputies will discuss and approve the State budget estimate for 2022, while debating a number of laws, including the Law on the Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools; the Law on adjustments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Guard Law; the Trade Union Law (amended); the Law on Prevention and Combat of Human Trafficking (amended); and the Law on Justice for Minors.

They will also give opinions on a resolution on piloting the supplementation a number of special mechanisms and policies for the development of central Nghe An province, and another on amending and supplementing NA's Resolution No.119/2020/QH14 of the on piloting the organisation of the urban administration model and a number of special mechanisms and policies for the development of central Da Nang city.

During the week, the NA is to vote to approve a resolution on the programme to build laws and ordinances in 2025, and the adjustments to the programme for 2024, as well as a resolution on the NA's supervision program for 2025.

VNA