National

NA’s 7th session looks into more draft laws on June 21

Legislators will continue delving into important issues relating some draft laws on June 21 as part of the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing seventh sitting.

NA.jpg
Legislators will continue delving into important issues relating some draft laws on June 21. (Photo: VNA)

They will spend the morning session voting to pass the resolution on the establishment of the legislature's thematic supervision team for 2025 and discussing at the hall the draft law on juvenile justice.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court will give further explaination of the bill.

In the afternoon, lawmakers will vote to approve the revised Law on Archives, and confer about a wide range of bills, including the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Land, the Law on Housing, the Law on Real Estate Business, and the Law on Credit Institutions, which are expected to take effect from August 1, 2024 instead of January 1, 2025.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment will clarify several issues related to amendments and supplements to the Law on Land.

Vietnamplus

Tags

NA’s 7th session Law On Land the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing seventh sitting legislature's thematic supervision team draft laws

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn