NA’s 7th session looks into more draft laws on June 21

Legislators will continue delving into important issues relating some draft laws on June 21 as part of the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing seventh sitting.

They will spend the morning session voting to pass the resolution on the establishment of the legislature's thematic supervision team for 2025 and discussing at the hall the draft law on juvenile justice.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court will give further explaination of the bill.

In the afternoon, lawmakers will vote to approve the revised Law on Archives, and confer about a wide range of bills, including the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Land, the Law on Housing, the Law on Real Estate Business, and the Law on Credit Institutions, which are expected to take effect from August 1, 2024 instead of January 1, 2025.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment will clarify several issues related to amendments and supplements to the Law on Land.

